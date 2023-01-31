NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

