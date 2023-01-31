Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $165.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $166.37 on Friday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

