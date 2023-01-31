Numis Securities Trims TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Target Price to GBX 105

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Numis Securities from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.82. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.18 ($3.04). The company has a market capitalization of £609.76 million and a PE ratio of 11,720.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

