Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NMCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. 177,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,772. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.