Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE NMCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. 177,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,772. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.