O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of >$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

