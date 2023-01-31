Oasis Network Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $303.57 million and $23.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05244384 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $43,219,647.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

