ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

About ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

