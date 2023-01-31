ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
