OMG Network Price Reaches $1.39 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00006052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $194.43 million and $21.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00085999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000236 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

