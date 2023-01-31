Oppenheimer Increases National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $54.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.
National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.89 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
