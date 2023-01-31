Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.70) million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.