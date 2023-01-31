Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.