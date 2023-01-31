Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $193,692.45 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00419385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00762889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00093424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00581861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00184921 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,733,821 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.