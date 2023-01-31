Page Arthur B Acquires 175 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Page Arthur B raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $276.27. 114,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,047. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day moving average is $249.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

