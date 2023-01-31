Page Arthur B Buys Shares of 1,300 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Page Arthur B bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

NYSE WM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.21. 109,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

