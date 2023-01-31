Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 3,017,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.12. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

