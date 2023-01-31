Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 575 ($7.10) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:PAG opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.61. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.80 ($7.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 471.03.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 556 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,907.45). In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.25), for a total value of £41,090 ($50,747.19). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £18,548.16 ($22,907.45).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

