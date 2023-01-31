Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

PBA stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

