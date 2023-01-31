Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. Pentair also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 25.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.