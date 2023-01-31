Persistence (XPRT) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $93.01 million and approximately $375,019.81 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 163,481,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,981,234 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

