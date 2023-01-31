Perth Mint Gold Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,539.89 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for $1,939.30 or 0.08465697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.33 million and $1,539.89 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,204 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally."

