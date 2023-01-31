Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

PSX stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. 1,356,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,845. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

