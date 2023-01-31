Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pilbara Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup raised Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
PILBF opened at $3.52 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.
About Pilbara Minerals
Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
