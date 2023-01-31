Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.06 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.06 million and approximately $135,135.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00194623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00070843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00045056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.