POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.11. Approximately 30,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 52,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

POET Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$231.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

