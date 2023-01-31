Pono Capital Two, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Pono Capital Two’s (NASDAQ:PTWOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 1st. Pono Capital Two had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Pono Capital Two’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Pono Capital Two stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Pono Capital Two has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTWOU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $4,615,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter worth $4,559,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter worth $4,305,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter worth $4,013,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter worth $3,677,000.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

