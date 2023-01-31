Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
PW opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $68.82.
Power REIT Company Profile
