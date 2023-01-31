Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. 2,809,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,173,415. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

