Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 42,171 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 605.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. 959,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,320. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.