Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Trading Down 5.2%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.04 and last traded at $88.58. Approximately 346,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,422,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

