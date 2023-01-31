Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Down 0.1%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.56 and last traded at C$16.47. Approximately 29,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 28,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.49.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$343.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.20.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.