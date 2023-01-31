Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €62.20 ($67.61) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.79 and a 200-day moving average of €56.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.36. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a twelve month high of €109.25 ($118.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

