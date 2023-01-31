Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.68

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00011568 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $279.97 million and approximately $62.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.60 or 0.06868973 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00086106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,516,781 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

