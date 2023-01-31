Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.66 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00011511 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $277.98 million and $49.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.01 or 0.06860088 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00084735 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,517,458 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

