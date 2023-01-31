Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Qualtrics International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.39.
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
