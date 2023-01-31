Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

