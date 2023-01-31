Quantfury Token Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $99.77 million and approximately $26,443.08 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.98 or 0.00043117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00399299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.22 or 0.28027822 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00584764 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.93321699 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,926.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

