Quantum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,035.09 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.25 and $181,035.09 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,008.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

