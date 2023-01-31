Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 3,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.