Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 3,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

