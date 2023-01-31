Raymond James Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $18.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.03 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $660.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Stories

