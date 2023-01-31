RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.11 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.82). Approximately 70,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 130,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.83).

RBG Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.92 million and a PE ratio of 825.00.

Insider Activity at RBG

In related news, insider Nicola Foulston bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £23,450 ($28,961.34).

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

