Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.84 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $107.84 million and $2.83 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030368 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019213 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00215985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1076606 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,100,299.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

