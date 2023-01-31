Reviewing Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cardio Diagnostics and Quotient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.08%. Quotient has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15,689.47%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than Cardio Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Quotient $38.51 million 0.03 -$125.13 million ($53.21) -0.01

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Quotient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Quotient -413.55% N/A -88.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Quotient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ SDS Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray comprised assays to detect cytomegalovirus and Syphilis; MosaiQ MDS Microarray that is designed as a molecular disease screening microarray test for donor red cells or source plasma; MosaiQ IH Microarray as a blood grouping microarray; MosaiQ Autoimmune Microarray; MosaiQ COVID-19; and MosaiQ IH3 Microarray. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

