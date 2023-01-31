Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRAC. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 56.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 781,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 281,558 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RRAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,617. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

