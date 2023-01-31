RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RLI. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. RLI has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $140.69.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. RLI’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in RLI by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

