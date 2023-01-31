Robert W. Stallings Purchases 888 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $19,873.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $604,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 497,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

