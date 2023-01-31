Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $439.28 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

