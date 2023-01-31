Safe (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $241.34 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.58 or 0.00050601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00227857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00098737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00057660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.69568461 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.