Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €902.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

EPA MC opened at €798.80 ($868.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €729.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €679.16. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a one year high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

