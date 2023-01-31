Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,912 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFUV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.