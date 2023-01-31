Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 43,641 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,641 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 79,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,111. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

