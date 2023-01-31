Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. 1,346,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,720. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

