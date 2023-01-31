Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,383,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,517 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,088,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

